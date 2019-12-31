The event will be hosted by Somizi and Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram

Flowing bubbly is to New Year’s day what sunny days are to seaside escapades. On 1 January 2020, champagne lovers can savour all of the above in plentiful doses at First Toast, G.H. Mumm’s highly anticipated New Year’s Day celebration. Well-known personalities and celebrity friends of Mumm will attend and experience the welcoming of a new decade that only an iconoclast champagne house can pull off.

Exclusive lounge bar, The Bungalow in Clifton, Cape Town, is the location where the party that’s touted to affirm daring ambitions for the new year will take place.

Guests can expect to be inspired with the mood of bold new beginnings as G.H. Mumm, known to be serial breakers of tradition in the world of prestigious champagnes, unleashes a benchmark-setting entertainment mix. Like G.H. Mumm’s motley range of champagnes for different taste preferences, the entertainment line up promises to be as interesting as it is varied.

“G.H. Mumm has always been an icon of victory. Going into 2020, G.H. Mumm wants to set new standards of celebrating,” says the champagne brand’s Lifestyle Ambassador Hussain Van Roos. The New Year’s Day celebration, whose dress code is all white and red, will be hosted by Somizi and Minnie Dlamini-Jones who are regular collaborators with France’s leading champagne.