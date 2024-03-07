Mamma Mia: Don’t miss the ultimate feel-good musical in Cape Town and Johannesburg

Step into a world of music, laughter, and love with the iconic Mamma Mia show! Starting its limited run at Artscape in Cape Town from March 6, 2024, before heading to Montecasino's Teatro in Johannesburg on April 12, 2024, this all-South African production promises an unforgettable experience for audiences across the country.

Presented by Showtime Management, the new rendition of Mamma Mia brings to life the timeless hits of ABBA, including favorites like "Dancing Queen" and "Voulez Vous." With a stellar cast drawn from South Africa's top talents in stage, film, and television, this production is set to be the highlight of the entertainment calendar in 2024. Watch the video below to see more about the show:

Under the guidance of esteemed director Janice Honeyman, Mamma Mia tells a heartwarming story of love, laughter, and friendship, all set against the backdrop of a joyous wedding celebration. It's a party you won't want to miss! Tickets for Mamma Mia are now available for purchase at www.showtime.co.za and www.ticketmaster.co.za. Don't miss out on the chance to experience this feel-good musical extravaganza with your friends and family. And remember, every Terrific Tuesday offers reduced ticket prices, making it even easier to join in the fun. For group bookings of 20 or more tickets, as well as special offers for school student groups, email [email protected] to secure your seats.

Ticketmaster is the exclusive ticketing agent for this production, so make sure to purchase your tickets through them to guarantee your spot at this must-see show. Catch Mamma Mia at the following venues: - ARTSCAPE OPERA HOUSE, Cape Town: March 6 to April 7, 2024