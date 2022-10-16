Marc Lottering is back to tickle the funny bone in new ‘Aunty Merle’ show

Mzansi will be glad to know that the award-winning “Aunty Merle” production is back for another season of laughter and family drama. We all know and love the elderly female character played by comedian Marc Lottering from Cape Town.

This time, fans can look forward to an all-new “Aunty Merle: Things Get Real” coming to the Baxter Theatre. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Lottering (@marc_lottering) Lottering spoke to IOL Entertainment ahead of the production in November. He said: “ Anwar and I planned to come back with our previous musical comedy ‘Aunty Merle: It’s a Girl’.

“The show had enjoyed a fantastic Cape Town season after which Covid happened and the world basically shut down. “But while considering coming back with that show, we realized that so much has happened in the world since and there just was no way we could simply re-stage the previous show and not take into account what everyone has been going through during and after the pandemic. “Surely Aunty Merle’s world was shaken too.”

Lottering and his husband Anwar McKay immediately started working on the latest edition, a new musical comedy. He explained: “The consequences of the pandemic arrive at Aunty Merle’s house in the most dramatic way. “Her husband Dennis has been keeping a secret and his revelation will turn Merle’s world upside down.”

He added: “It was a huge challenge for me to write a brand new show as the other two were really well received. But here we are because I’m crazy like that.” The production also makes way for new faces and characters added. Among them are Jawaahier Petersen and Madeegha Anders.

Lottering said: “Madeegha Anders joins us as Merle’s sister Moira, from Perth. “Audiences have been hearing about Merle’s sister for years but have never really met her. So I’m quite excited about us finally getting to bring Moira to life. “Madeegha is a household name in Cape Town and I’m sure that her fans are looking forward to seeing her back on the Baxter stage after a really long time. I know that Madeegha is over the moon!”

He continued: “Jawaahier Petersen steps into the fabulous shoes of Carmen Maarman as she takes on the role of Merle’s neighbour Soraya Samsodien. Carmen was not available due to a calendar clash. “Jawaahier blew us away with her audition and then of course, she is the real-life daughter of Madeegha and the late great Taliep Petersen. “It is entirely coincidental that mommy and daughter ended up being cast in the same production. So this makes everything so much more special.”