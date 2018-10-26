'Married…But Not To Each Other’ Tour, featuring comedy giants Tumi Morake and Ndumisa Linda. Picture: Supplied

“They’re in it together. Not Together-Together, But Together…” Comedy’s modern traditionalist and the bad momma of comedy - Ndumiso Lindi and Tumi Morake - are taking their rib-cracking, hilarious new stand-up show, ‘Married…But Not To Each Other’ across South Africa and into Africa.

Following successful shows in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Botswana, Nelspruit, Secunda, Krugersdorp, Port Elizabeth and Mafikeng, Tumi and Ndumiso will be returning to Cape Town for one night only on 16 November at the Baxter Theatre.

Whilst travelling together on a comedy adventure, Ndumiso Lindi and Tumi Morake were asked by a customs official: “Are you married?” Ndumiso quickly replied: “Yes”, realised what he was saying and added: “But not to each other.” And thus, began the comical journey for this wife and husband of other people.

The show is a hilarious take on the roles and regulations of marriage and the pothole-laced roads the sexes have to navigate. It’s not just about marriage. It is about the world that these marriages have to survive in.

Ndumiso Lindi, the gentleman of South African comedy, otherwise known as Roosta, effortlessly blends new-age style with old-school traditions. His

deep voice, soul-warming smile, booming laughter, original content and seamless delivery makes for a comedy act that is outstanding and soulfully

South African.

With a comedy career spanning over 11 years and numerous outstanding credentials under her belt, Tumi Morake continues to be a formidable force

in the comedy industry. Her edgy and unpredictable brand of comedy has wowed audiences around the globe. When she’s not on stage, Tumi Morake can also be seen on TV screens hosting "WTFTUMI" and "Point of Order," as well as her channelling her talents into writing, acting and producing.

Tickets are available from R160 through WebTickets. "Married…But Not To Each Other" carries a PG16 age restriction.