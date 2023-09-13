Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Book signings, guest appearances and her acclaimed one woman show, True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City in Cape Town brings iconic author and creator of Sex and the City, Candace Bushnell to South Africa. The Cape Town shows are at Artscape Theatre Centre on Saturday, 30 September at 3pm and 8pm.

Tickets are on sale at www.showtime.co.za and www.ticketmaster.co.za In True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City, the original Carrie Bradshaw takes us on a whirlwind tour of New York City, from Studio 54 to Sex and The City to Lipstick Jungle and beyond, sharing her remarkable philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, and sex while pouring Cosmos in Manolos. From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50’s ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City.