UnWined & Dine at The President Hotel is back. Pic: Supplied

Back by popular demand, the President Hotel has relaunched its Unwined & Dine series for 2019; pairing the best of the Cape’s wine estates with seasonal dishes from the hotel’s acclaimed Executive Chef.



Set in Bantry Bay and surrounded by breathtaking sea views, guests can enjoy a sunset glass of bubbles, meet the winemakers, be entertained by live music and experience an unforgettable culinary evening.





From 19:00 in the summer months and 18:30 in winter, diners can indulge in a mouth-watering five course dinner while enjouing a unique journey of the country’s best acclaimed wines, featuring a different estate each month until November 2019.





On 29 August 2019 from 19:00, The President''s Executive Chef will be teaming up with owner and winemaker, Johan Malan, of Simonsig Wine Estate to put together an unforgettable dining experience that engages all the senses.



Johan will introduce Simonsig’s flamboyant Simonsig Gewürztraminer 2018, who’s flavour profile pays tribute to the amuse bouche of citrus & goat’s cheese roulade with creamy avocado and pomegranate, before a starter of tender grilled octopus and lightly curried yoghurt, dressed in delicate watercress oil which demonstrates the skill of Chef Jacques. The crisp Chenin Avec Chêne 2017 will accompany the dish to balance out the burst of flavour on the plate.

Kaapse Vonkel Brut Rosé, with decadent aromas of fresh berries serves as the palate cleanser alongside a refreshing litchi & Tonka bean sorbet. For the main course a Bordeaux-style blend, the Tiara 2015 is paired with with pork neck, artichoke purée, fennel seed lavash and a juniper berry au jus.

To finish, a pistachio sable will be complemented with a fruity strawberry carpaccio, gorgeously roasted fig, ginger snap, finished off with a harmonising buttermilk mousse that concludes the culinary journey alongside the Vin de Liza 2017, a fortified dessert treat.

Upcoming UnWined & Dine events for 2019: · 29th August 2019 - Simonsig

· 26th September 2019 - Buitenverwachting

· 17th October 2019 - Cederberg

· 28th November 2019 – Leopards Leap

Seats are available at R450 per person.