Mother City Comedy Festival opens with 'Reg Boys' live

The Mother City Comedy Festival opened on Monday, February 21 at the Artscape Theatre with the “Reg Boys Podcast” hosted by Yaaseen Barnes and Simon Orgill. Joining the popular podcast duo for the special live version of “Reg Boys” were well-known comedian Stuart Taylor, stand-up comedian and radio host Mel Jones and Weekend Argus journalist Keshia Africa.

The night opened with Barnes and Orgill gifting the audience with NikNaks and Fizzers, setting the mood for a uniquely coloured filled night. Instead of the usual comedy stand-up set, hosts and guests shared stories of growing up in Cape Town. The guests shared stories about growing up in a traditionally coloured area in Cape Town.

Taking the audience on a journey from their first time buying alcohol at a smokkie (shebeen), with Taylor’s mention of him getting Amarula getting a good laugh. To their clubbing years, mentioning cultural institutions, such as Vibe, Galaxy and the infamous Chili Bar. And with a stage lit with comedians, the night filled with laughter, even when they shared about the dishes their family members are known for.

However, it wasn’t the guests sharing their stories. Throughout the night the audience had the opportunity to share some of their own stories. The night was a unique take on a traditional comedy show infusing elements from the “Reg Boy Podcast” for a very special journey.