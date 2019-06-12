MTN Joyous Celebration 23. Picture: Supplied

MTN Joyous Celebration hits the Cape Town shores again on Saturday, 29 June 2019 at GrandWest, Grand Arena - following its 23rd album recording in the city last December.



Judging by the success of the tour launch at Johannesburg’s Carnival City during the Easter Weekend, the anticipation for the Cape Town leg of the tour is of an equally successful show. This time around, GrandWest in Goodwood will be the venue.





The Gospel genre emerged as top winners at the 2019 SAMA’s as MTN Joyous Celebration scooped three statues as Best-Selling Artist; Best Selling DVD and SAMRO/CAPASSO Best Selling Digital Artist. The Mother City will be the first to celebrate these wins with the group.









In addition, the MTN Joyous Celebration Cape Town show will be driven by two young and very talented music directors in the name of Mnqobi Nxumalo and Siphiwe Ngcobo. As an established culture of MTN Joyous Celebration, professionalism and excellence are in the heart of the group’s presentation.





This culture is a thread that permeates all aspects of the presentation of the choir from the costumes, sound, stage design and the performances.





Even though the show launched not so long ago, audiences have taken to learning the songs and the dance moves already, courtesy of the early release of the CD and DVD.





Pastor Jabu Hlongwane says: “We are deeply humbled by the support we get from our fans which has seen us grow as a group year-on-year. We encourage them to wear comfortable clothing because there will be a great deal of dance, praise and worship at the show.”



