Music, art-making and more with Zeitz MOCAA online

Before the days of lockdown, Zeitz MOCAA would stay open late on the first Friday of the month.

There would be live music, art sessions on our rooftop, and museum scavenger hunts. It was a hugely popular event. People would join us after work or varsity, have fun and kickstart their weekend.

People are telling us how much they miss that evening and coming into the space of the museum. We’ve been itching to bring it back and into people’s homes.

WOZA at home is not just about people watching someone, it’s about interacting and getting creative.

You can sit back and enjoy music by DJ Blaqkongo, or join in the conversation on queer identities as seen in our Two Together exhibition, learn to make a cocktail with ingredients in your kitchen, or be guided by our team through making an artsy wall-hanging to put up in your home.