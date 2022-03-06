New ‘Cape Chamber Music Collective’ poised to enchant music lovers this March

The latest offering by the Cape Chamber Music Collective (CCMC) features a journey through a string trio repertoire, featuring the work of three diverse composers. The five concerts in and around the Cape are performed by three rising instrumentalists.

The three performers are Jeffrey Armstrong (violin), Lynn Rudolph (viola) and Nicola McLachlan (cello). Winner of the 2021 UNISA National Strings Competition, Jeffrey Armstrong is currently completing his Master's studies in violin at the Hochschule für Musik, Tanz und Medien in Hannover, Germany with Elisabeth Kufferath. Violist Lynn Daphne Rudolph is the winner of the inaugural South African Strings Foundation Competition 2021, and recently completed a Master's degree at Nelson Mandela University, which included a world premiere of a work from local composer, Arthur Feder.

Nicola Mclachlan completed her music degree in cello performance with distinction and was awarded 1st prize in the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Schock Chamber Music Competition. She is currently studying for her Honours degree at UCT with Graham du Plessis. The CCMC is a non-profit organisation that aims to build a culture of chamber music performance in the Western Cape. It invites both professionals and students to perform in its once-a-month programmes.

Since launching in January, the collective has presented two projects to critical acclaim, each including performances of commissioned works by local composers. By December, It will have presented sixty concerts. “These concerts affirm our drive to bring world-class chamber music to both new and existing communities,” says Graham du Plessis, spokesperson of the CCMC. The third round of concerts take place as follows:

Franschhoek: Friday, March 11, 7pm at the Dutch Reformed Church in Huguenot Street. Tickets are R180 and R140 for students/pensioners, including a free glass of wine. Cape Town CBD: Saturday, March 12, two concerts, at 4pm and 7.30pm, at 6 Spin Street.

Tickets for the afternoon concert are R150, including a glass of wine. The 7.30pm concert features canapés during the intermission, with tickets at R220. Hermanus: Sunday, March 13, 3.30pm at the St Peter’s Church in association with the OAK Music Society. Tickets are R150 and R60 for students, including a free glass of wine and a complimentary tasting voucher for two at the Painted Wolf Wines’ new den in Simondium.