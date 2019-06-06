Passenger. Picture: Supplied

Mike Rosenberg, whose stage name is Passenger, is doing a solo tour of South Africa later this year, playing at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 26 November 2019. Passenger is known around the world for his epic radio-friendly sounds, with international hit Let Her Go, and UK hit Young as the Morning. Rosenberg says, "I had the most incredible time opening up for Ed [Sheeran] in South Africa. I couldn’t believe how lovely the crowd were and the response online has been completely insane. I really can’t wait to come back and play my own shows in November."

Passenger burst onto the international scene with his international hit "Let Her Go." "I spent two years running around the world after that song," recalls Rosenberg. The song also won him an Ivor Novello Award and already has over two billion views on YouTube.

His new album, titled "Runaway", is his tenth in 11 years and has a very American aesthetic, with many of the songs speaking about actual places in the States. "My Dad is American," says Rosenberg, "and we used to go over every other summer when we were kids. I always loved it." Rather than the usual video making process, he spent three weeks making the videos on a road trip across the US.

Tickets for Passenger are priced from R395 and are available on www.bigconcerts.co.za and Computicket.




