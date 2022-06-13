Peter Pan wings his way to Canal Walk Theatre this Winter - win tickets!

Peter Pan flies again! A special treat is in store for Capetonians, as the much-loved story of Peter Pan will be recreated on stage at the Canal Walk Winter Theatre taking place between 25 June and 17 July 2022.

In this 2022 magical musical adaption of JM Barrie’s adored classic tale, Peter, Tinkerbell, and Wendy Darling, along with the incorrigible Captain Hook and his faithful side kick, Smee, will ferry audiences to Never Land to be amazed by all its wonders, allowing imaginations to soar unfettered into the realms of storytelling and enchantment, as the battle between Peter and Captain Hook unfolds all around them. Audiences are also encouraged to dress up as part of the festivities. This is a great opportunity for budding pirates, fairies etc to get in on the act.

Dates: July Show times:

Saturday 25 June – Sunday 17 to Tuesday to Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm Venue: Canal Walk Theatre - Central Court

Ticket price: Early Bird tickets 13 – 31 May: R90 per person 31 May – 17 July R100 per person

Family package (4+ tickets) R95 per person Book at Webtickets Produced by Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer, expect appearances from a series of Never Land characters that include, mysterious mermaids from Mermaid Lagoon; the beautiful Princess Tiger Lilly and her brave, Panther; the high-spirited Lost Boys and Hook’s band of pirates aboard the Jolly Roger and of course, the crocodile, whose taste for time pieces (clocks and watches) is legendary. Also joining the cast will be a gathering of life-sized puppets who add yet another fun dimension to this spectacular performance.

A talented, star-studded cast, together with breath-taking sets, magnificent costumes, and several dashing musical numbers, will bring Peter Pan to life. In keeping with the tradition of both the author of the novel, who regularly donated profits to worthy causes, and Canal Walk’s own track record for contributing to charitable endeavours, the retail giant will be supporting CHOC (Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa), during this 2022 production of the stage show with R5 of every ticket sold being donated to this amazing institution. Make a date to escape to Never Land by booking tickets through Webtickets or at the ticket box office at the venue.