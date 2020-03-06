PICS: Unforgettable moments at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival over the years

African News Agency photographer has been there since 2003 capturing those unforgettable moments.

Here are some of Ian's best pics from the Cape Town International Jazz Festival from 2003-2019.

This year's festival will take place on March 27 and 28, 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).The following artists will take to the CTIJF 2020 stage:

Bombshelter Beast (SOUTH AFRICA)

Earl Sweatshirt (USA)

Ezra Collective (UNITED KINGDOM)

Grassy Spark (SOUTH AFRICA)

Joel Ross (USA)

Johan Lass (SOUTH AFRICA)

Jonas Gwangwa Tribute (SOUTH AFRICA)

Judith Sephuma (SOUTH AFRICA)

KOKOROKO (UNITED KINGDOM)

Kuaetnika (INDONESIA)

Manou Gallo (CÔTE D’IVOIRE)

Sjava (SOUTH AFRICA)

Sounds of Brass (SOUTH AFRICA)

The Unity Band (SOUTH AFRICA)

Saudiq Khan (SOUTH AFRICA)

“Over 20 unforgettable years, we have brought artists of only the highest calibre to Cape Town. With our experience in providing a platform for jazz excellence, festinos can expect an unforgettable celebration with only the finest performances at the 2020 Festival. Festinos have discovered some amazing musical talents at CTIJF over the years, and we will continue to bring the very best talent to Cape Town for our 21st celebration,” said Festival Director Billy Domingo said.





General access tickets for the 2020 festival are available at Computicket at R999 for a Weekend Pass and R649 for a Day Pass.



