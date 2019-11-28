Playtopia MGA marks South Africa's debut homegrown celebration of games and interactive art.
Producing a series of surprise global hits, South Africa's game makers (and their unique creations) have landed up on the international map, and Playtopia MGA stands to celebrate the country's diverse game development and immersive arts community, to inspire the next generation of creators, gamers and enthusiasts.
Collecting the best of local art and games alongside international contemporaries, Playtopia MGA promises to be one of a kind African gaming and tech art celebration. This festival is truly the future of entertainment.
Playtopia and Make Games Africa (MGA) have joined forces to make one ecstatic 3-day event where attendees can revel in local and international indie games, eye melting interactive and digital art and a killer music line-up.
There will be two conferencing streams available to delegates this year, the MGA Business To Business Conference and the Playtopia Talks aimed at delegates interested in the creative side of game development.