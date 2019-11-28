Playtopia MGA debuts with indie games immersive arts festival in SA









Playtopia MGA. Picture: Supplied Playtopia MGA marks South Africa's debut homegrown celebration of games and interactive art. Producing a series of surprise global hits, South Africa's game makers (and their unique creations) have landed up on the international map, and Playtopia MGA stands to celebrate the country's diverse game development and immersive arts community, to inspire the next generation of creators, gamers and enthusiasts. Collecting the best of local art and games alongside international contemporaries, Playtopia MGA promises to be one of a kind African gaming and tech art celebration. This festival is truly the future of entertainment. Playtopia and Make Games Africa (MGA) have joined forces to make one ecstatic 3-day event where attendees can revel in local and international indie games, eye melting interactive and digital art and a killer music line-up. There will be two conferencing streams available to delegates this year, the MGA Business To Business Conference and the Playtopia Talks aimed at delegates interested in the creative side of game development.

Playtopia delegates are invited to attend talks, panels and workshops hosted by both international and local industry experts in the field of Indie Game development and the MGA talks are aimed at business development of gaming within the African context, tickets are very limited and booking is essential!

Gamers, developers and event goers will have a plethora of games, music, food and experiential art to enjoy.

Exhibitions by some of South Africa’s top interactive artists, 30+ alternative, art and party games, a Super Friendship Arcade room with games played on custom controllers, VR rooms and music entertainment.

This event is a strictly 18+, the reason being that some of the games are not suitable for children.

Event Information:

Venue: Castle of Good Hope, Cape Town

Date: 5 to 7 December 2019

Time: Thursday,10am - 12am / Friday, 10am - 1am / Sunday, 10am - 1am

Tickets: R180 to R5000, tickets available at Quicket.