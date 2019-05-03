Picture: Supplied

The Cape Town Comedy Club is back with a stellar line-up for the week of the 8th to the 12th.



They are also excited to welcome Carvin H Goldstone from Durban as the headline act for the rest of the week. The rest of the line-up is subject to change.





The Cape Town Comedy Club will also be open on Tuesday, 7 May, for a pre-election show with Glen Biderman-Pam as the headline act.









More shows headed your way this May:





Savanna Night of the Headliners on Friday, 17 May





Goliath Takeover Tour from 29 May to 2 June







