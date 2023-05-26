R&B legend Robin S is in the Mother City for the ‘Soul Sisters’ concert

US R&B singer Robin S (full name Robin Stone) has touched down in Cape Town ahead of the much anticipated “Soul Sisters” 2023 concert at Grand Arena, GrandWest, on Saturday, May 27. I got to hang out with the 61-year-old diva, who spilled the tea on her heels obsession, one of which she can only mentally obsess about because her “body doesn’t agree with it anymore”

Look Robin S in town heading to @GrandWestSA on Sat for Soulsisters 2023 @DailyVoiceSA pic.twitter.com/9gANqIEIWM — Martin Myers (@MartinMyers) May 25, 2023 Robin S sits down on the couch as she catches her breath from her radio interview, which was a few minutes before mine. Her extra long nails capture my attention among all the jewellery she is wearing. It is clear that she loves her bling, which brings out her youthful nature. “People are in for quite a show this weekend, it might get barefoot, who knows, I’m such a sneaker girl, oh wow!

“If my feet hurt, best believe I’m coming out of this heels. “As women, we buy shoes that look pretty but can only wear them for a certain amount of time.When that beeper goes off in my brain, I’m coming out of that shoes. “I have a closet full of heels and one day, my body didn’t have a conference with my mind and I got up and put on a pair of heels and went to walk and my body said, ‘no we not doing this anymore’, and I didnt get the memo.

“I thought maybe I should try tomorrow and then it was the same the next day, my legs said, ‘Are you crazy’. And that’s the point where I decided I’m done, now I can just look at them and wish I could wear them again.” Then she returns to the concert, saying she is so happy to be in Cape Town, a place she calls “home”. Robin Stone. Picture: Matthew Dreyer “This is my third time here, I arrived here on Sunday and it just felt like my first time.

“Its been ten years since my last time here and I felt a sense of warmth, I’m very much at peace . “Its a part of my generational history, I love the people here as well.” Due to the severe weather conditions in Cape Town, she was unable to visit Table Mountain, which was on her bucket list.

“I was looking forward to my trip up table mountain but because of the rain I can’t do that but I am definitely coming back to do that.” Robin Stone arrives in Cape Town. Picture: Matthew Dreyer Robin S is known for her hits “Show Me Love” , “Luv 4 Luv”, “It Must Be Love” as well as her latest single, “See It My Way”. Her face lights up as she acknowledges the impact her music has made South African fans.

“Its amazing that generations enjoy my music, people from six years old to 90, listen to my music so I am so blessed. “I believe that when God is involved in anything you do, it prospers so I feel He is involved in what I’m doing” Robin S started singing in church when she was five.