R&B Singer Will Linley amped for his first time on ‘Rocking The Daisies’ festival stage

Speaking to IOL Entertainment ahead of the three-day music festival, Will Linley says he can barely contain his excitement in the run-up to his performance on Saturday. Linely, 21, is part of Universal South Africa and has a few acts on the RTD line-up, including This Fiction, Spark, Noble and X Ambassadors.

Will Linley. Picture: Venecia Valentine Linley said: “I actually bought myself a ticket to attend Rocking The Daisies when I was in the first year of my studies, and now, this year, in a shocking twist, I was called up to perform on the same stage, it's so crazy. I was so surprised. I couldn’t believe it!“ Linley shot to fame in 2021 with his debut song “Miss Me (When you’re gone)”. The song reached #1 on Apple Music in Cape Town. Linley will perform nine songs at RTD and will be on at 5pm.

He will share the stage with American head-liner Kehlani, Courtney Paul, Sun El Musician, 25k, Bas, Blxckie , Nasty C, Priddy Ugly, X Ambassadors, Matthew Mole, Rowlene and a long list of others. The event will be held at the Darling Cellars winery on the West Coast, about an hour’s drive from Cape Town, from October 7 to 9. The festival will also kick off in Johannesburg on October 9 at 9am.