R&B Singer Will Linley amped for his first time on ‘Rocking The Daisies’ festival stage

Speaking to IOL Entertainment ahead of the three-day music festival, Will Linley says he can barely contain his excitement in the run-up to his performance on Saturday.
Linely, 21, is part of Universal South Africa and has a few acts on the RTD line-up, including This Fiction, Spark, Noble and X Ambassadors.
Linley said: “I actually bought myself a ticket to attend Rocking The Daisies when I was in the first year of my studies, and now, this year, in a shocking twist, I was called up to perform on the same stage, it's so crazy. I was so surprised. I couldn’t believe it!“
Linley shot to fame in 2021 with his debut song “Miss Me (When you’re gone)”. The song reached #1 on Apple Music in Cape Town.
Linley will perform nine songs at RTD and will be on at 5pm.
US singer Kehlani is in SA for ‘Rocking the Daisies’ festival
Festival season to boost the local economy
‘Back to the City’ festival returns amid SA hip hop renaissance
WATCH: Kehlani releases new music video, joins ‘Rocking The Daisies’ line-up
Clean Bandit announced as first international act for ‘Rocking The Daisies’
He will share the stage with American head-liner Kehlani, Courtney Paul, Sun El Musician, 25k, Bas, Blxckie , Nasty C, Priddy Ugly, X Ambassadors, Matthew Mole, Rowlene and a long list of others.
The event will be held at the Darling Cellars winery on the West Coast, about an hour’s drive from Cape Town, from October 7 to 9.
The festival will also kick off in Johannesburg on October 9 at 9am.