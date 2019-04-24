Russell Peters. Picture: Supplied

The international comedy sensation, Russell Peters, will be performing in the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 17 May 2019 as part of his Deported World Tour. This award-winning comic will perform his famous, sometimes controversial, brand of humour, with all new material and plenty of his signature audience interactions.

Russell Peter’s 'Deported World Tour' kicked off in Australia and New Zealand last February (2018) and has travelled to 29 cities in 20 countries. It has been seen by more than 100 000 fans worldwide.

This international star is no stranger to the big screen, having acted in the films The Clapper with Ed Helms, Amanda Seyfried and Tracy Morgan, Supercon with Ryan Kwanten and John Malkovich, and Adventures in Public School with Judy Greer. He has also recently finished filming his smash hit CTV/Netflix series The Indian Detective.

Event Information:

Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Date: 17 May 2019

Time: 19:00

Tickets: R350, available at Computicket.