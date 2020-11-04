Spha Mdlalose set for Jazz and Classical Encounters Festival

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Music lovers are in for a treat as the 2020 Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival Vol 2 is headed to Spier Estate Amphitheatre in Stellenbosch this November. Featuring some of Mzansi’s finest musicians including Spha Mdlalose, Paul Hanmer, Neo Muyanga, the one-day festival celebrates a fusion of jazz and classical music. The show opens with jazz vocalist and SAMA 2020 nominee, Spha Mdlalose, who will present “Indlel'eyekhaya” with Lumanyano Unity Mzi on drums, Zeke Le Grange on tenor saxophone, Steven de Sousa on bass, Blake Hellaby on piano and Robin Fassie on trumpet. The performance will be followed by an amazing ensemble of classical and traditional indigenous music with Ancient Voices and Friends presenting Molweni Bosisi andLungiswa Plaatjies, Nomapostile Nyiki, Nomakrestu Xakathugaga, Sarah Evans and Larissa Johnson. Setting the stage on fire will be Navi Yuga together with a Siya Makuzeni (vocals and trombone) and Darren English (trumpet) collaboration, featuring Mphumi Dlamini on keys and piano, Lumanyano Unity Mzi on drums and Sean Sanby on bass.

Also joining the star-studded line up is legendary pianist Paul Hanmer as well as guitarist and singer, Neo Muyanga.

The duo will present brand new material written especially for this festival.

The fresh body of work reflects a broad musical landscape embracing Western art music, contemporary African jazz and chance music as well as folk idioms from around the globe.

Their sound, while contemporary, will reflect a deep history - reaching from Urban Maskandi all the way back to the Madrigals of 16th century Italy.

The festival ends on a high note with saxophonist and Standard Bank Young Artists for Jazz 2020, Sisonke Xonti, presenting uGaba The Migration, featuring Steven de Sousa on bass, Kyle Shepherd on piano, Tefo Mahola on drums and Sabu Jiyane on percussions.

Festival organiser and co-producer, Aymeric Péguillan, said: “This has been an immensely challenging year in many respects.

“Music allows us to see beyond and elevate our minds and souls, and we hope that this very exciting second edition of the Festival will bring happiness, joy and a renewed energy to our audience and followers.”

He added: “We are excited to continue the journey started last year, where we present two musical art forms that uniquely inform our South African identity.”

Event Information:

Venue: Spier Estate Amphitheatre, Stellenbosch

Date: Saturday, November 28.

Time: 12.15pm

Tickets: R125 - R3 040, available at Quicket.