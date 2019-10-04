"What is so special about this platform is that people are allowed to express themselves in their own way," said Nicolette Moses, the director of the annual Baxter Dance Festival, which is currently in full swing.
At the helm since its inception 15 years ago, Moses is chuffed to see it come full circle, well almost.
"When I started the fest there was so little money and so we focused the four-day event on Cape Town for Capetonians. And now, 15 years down the line - we felt the need to celebrate dance makers remarkable talent here in the city - it's amazing that that we can fill an entire program with local talent."