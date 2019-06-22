The Chocolate Festival. Picture: Supplied

Chocolate, chocolate and even more chocolate! That’s what you are guaranteed to find at this year’s Chocolate Festival. Heaven for any sweet tooth fanatics, this two-day chocolate extravaganza takes place over the weekend of 31 August and 1 September (10am to 4pm daily) at The Woodmill in Stellenbosch.

Expect to find a chocolate line up of gastronomical proportion. The usual plus a handful of artisanal gems and more. Oodles of chocolate, macaroons, decadent chocolate brownies, indulgent donuts, deliciously creamy (and dreamy) ice-cream, liquorice, marshmallows, candyfloss and so much more. There’s no end in sight for the sweetness overload at this not-be-missed event.

Balancing out the sweetness will be a selection of non-chocolate offerings. These range from charcuterie, hamburgers, pizzas, artisanal cheeses and breads and so much more. The young ones will be kept entertained with a movie lounge, face painting and popcorn .

While the little ones are kept entertained in a supervised area mom and dad can relax and unwind with live music, gin, bubbly, wine and craft beer offerings.

A fun family filled day to the winelands with something in store for young and old. Tickets cost R180 per person and includes entry and a goodie bag. Entry for children under 18 is R50 each and includes popcorn and a Slush Puppy.

Pre-booking via Webtickets is essential as tickets are limited to 2 500 per day and they sell out fast!