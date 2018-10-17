The Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival. Picture: Supplied

What better way to end off a fabulous 2018 than at SA’s premier social calendar highlight, the annual Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival, ‘The Magic of Bubbles’. Stylish attire complemented with some of SA’s finest Méthode Cap Classiques (MCC) and Champagnes are guaranteed to be the talk of the town during this two-day event, which takes place on 1 and 2 December.

The iconic Huguenot Monument serves as the spectacular backdrop for the weekend’s festivities, where you’ll have no excuse but to sit back, relax and sample the wide range of local MCC’s and select French champagnes on offer.

The grand marquee – the place to be seen – will be oozing style, elegance and sophistication, as you mingle with local MCC producers as well as a handful of international brands.

Adding to the superb offering will be a selection of delectable delights, on offer from some of Franschhoek’s world-class eateries.



The theme for this year is Black and White, with a prize awarded to the Best Dressed Couple on each day. What better excuse to indulge in some retail therapy beforehand to find that perfect outfit.

Tickets cost R395 per person and include access to the festival, which is open daily between 12pm and 5pm, as well as a complimentary tasting glass and MCC tasting coupons.

Additional vouchers can be purchased on the day. Children under 18 years will be allowed free entry to the festival.

Book directly through Webtickets.