The Galileo is a 'must' for family fun this holiday season

This 'summer staple' activity offers the perfect setting and a great way to spend an evening with the family whilst being outdoors. Planned with the little ones in mind, The Galileo Open Air Cinema will be hosting family-friendly flicks under the stars throughout the festive season and during the school holidays.

Celebrating their 10th year as Cape Town’s premier open-air cinema, The Galileo has gone to town this summer season with a host of brand new venues to delight Mother City audiences. From Battery Park at the V&A Waterfront, Central Park in Century City, Meerendal Wine Estate, a host of Winelands weekend venues and of course, Kirstenbosch Gardens- there’s guaranteed to be some outdoor movie magic popping up at a much-loved outdoor venue near you. Choose from Disney's 'Aladdin’ and 'Soul' to 'Luca' and 'Raya and the Last Dragon’, there's a Christmas Eve screening of 'The Grinch’, a Christmas special screening of Home Alone and Boxing day’s “Elf".

Not only will these child-friendly movies be screened throughout the season and specifically within the December holidays but there’s also a whole host of activities on offer to ensure that the little ones are entertained well before the movie begins. Relax on the luscious lawn while the little ones enjoy a giant game of jenga, swing ball or giant checkers- great for a little inter-family competition.

While the kids burn off some energy before the movie, the rest of the family can sample some of the artisanal goodness from the food and drink on-site mini-market adding to the unique bucket-list experience. Once tummies are full and fun has been had by all, snuggle up for a beautiful sunset and the much-anticipated movie under a canopy of stars.