The Galileo is a 'must' for family fun this holiday season
The Galileo Open Air Cinema is back and is in full 10th season swing, bringing movie magic to some of the Mother City’s most enchanting locations.
This 'summer staple' activity offers the perfect setting and a great way to spend an evening with the family whilst being outdoors. Planned with the little ones in mind, The Galileo Open Air Cinema will be hosting family-friendly flicks under the stars throughout the festive season and during the school holidays.
Celebrating their 10th year as Cape Town’s premier open-air cinema, The Galileo has gone to town this summer season with a host of brand new venues to delight Mother City audiences. From Battery Park at the V&A Waterfront, Central Park in Century City, Meerendal Wine Estate, a host of Winelands weekend venues and of course, Kirstenbosch Gardens- there’s guaranteed to be some outdoor movie magic popping up at a much-loved outdoor venue near you. Choose from Disney's 'Aladdin’ and 'Soul' to 'Luca' and 'Raya and the Last Dragon’, there's a Christmas Eve screening of 'The Grinch’, a Christmas special screening of Home Alone and Boxing day’s “Elf".
Not only will these child-friendly movies be screened throughout the season and specifically within the December holidays but there’s also a whole host of activities on offer to ensure that the little ones are entertained well before the movie begins. Relax on the luscious lawn while the little ones enjoy a giant game of jenga, swing ball or giant checkers- great for a little inter-family competition.
While the kids burn off some energy before the movie, the rest of the family can sample some of the artisanal goodness from the food and drink on-site mini-market adding to the unique bucket-list experience. Once tummies are full and fun has been had by all, snuggle up for a beautiful sunset and the much-anticipated movie under a canopy of stars.
The Galileo Open Air Cinema provides an exciting solution for family outings that everyone will love, so reserve your tickets today and make time-together a priority. Bookings at www.thegalileo.co.za.
Please note: The Galileo movies and venues are subject to change due to inclement weather and/or Covid regulations. Covid safety regulations are strictly adhered to.