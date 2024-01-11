The Galileo Open Air Cinema dog-friendly show

Looking for an unforgettable summer activity in Cape Town?

Look no further than The Galileo Open Air Cinema! They're even hosting a special dog-friendly screening at Central Park, Century City on Friday, 19 January. A special outdoor cinema experience for you and your furry friend! On Friday, January 19th, 2024, bring your furry friend to a special dog-friendly screening of A Star Is Born. This movie is the perfect opportunity to bond with your beloved pooch while enjoying a great movie together. The romantic musical drama features a star-studded cast, including Bradley Cooper, a four-time Oscar nominee, and Lady Gaga, a multi-award-winning actress and singer. The movie was nominated for 24 major awards and took home three. Additionally, Gaga made history as the first woman to win an Academy Award, Grammy Award, BAFTA Award, and Golden Globe Award in a single year. Don't miss this unforgettable cinematic experience under the stars!

So, grab your furry buddies, follow the rules (yes, we're looking at you, hoomans), and enjoy a lovely evening under the stars. First, you need to book a VID (Very Important Dog) ticket for your pup, but move fast - they're selling out like dog biscuits! When you buy a VID ticket, you're also helping out African Tails, an NPO that is dedicated to ensuring animal welfare through mass sterilisation, rescue and rehoming. In addition to these efforts, they run various educational campaigns to promote better living conditions for dogs and cats. Who knew watching movies could be so paw-some? Dog owners attending the show must comply with its terms and conditions. Dogs must be well-trained, socialised, and kept on a leash no longer than two meters at all times. For more information, consult point 12 on The Galileo Terms and Conditions before purchasing tickets.

Experience more than just a movie screening at The Galileo Join us for an unforgettable summer evening with lively music, breathtaking views, games, and more. The Galileo offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the summer ambience. Once the doors open, you can relax and find a perfect spot on the lawn. A delicious pre-movie picnic awaits, with various food options to satisfy your cravings. Tickets can be purchased online, starting at R140 per person, and VID (Very Important Dog) tickets are also available at R50. Doors open at 6 pm, and the movie begins after sunset around 8:30 pm. Don't miss out on this incredible experience!