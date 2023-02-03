The nominees for this year’s kykNET Fiësta Awards are...

The annual kykNET Fiësta Awards are back and the list of nominees have been announced. The awards, which have been honouring excellent work presented at arts festivals around the country since 2011, also took place during the pandemic, to celebrate work created under difficult circumstances and shared in innovative new ways during 2020 and 2021.

It was only until the lockdown levels eased in 2022 that the Fiëstas Panel could go back to attending festivals to adjudicate debut works for the annual awards. Nominees are spread across 11 categories with four nominees in each category for the 13th kykNET Fiësta Awards . Convenor of the Fiëstas Panel, Herman van der Westhuizen said: “The uncertainty in the cautious year after the pandemic did nothing to hamper artists’ creativity, so many of the festivals and artists staged quality productions.

"The Fiësta Awards should be seen as a standing ovation for the excellent work created in 2022. "The panel experienced an amazing year, and we extend warm congratulations to each and every person who helped the arts to step back into the spotlight where it belongs."



The nominees are:

Best Performance in a Leading Role Antoinette Kellermann – die oerkluts kwyt (KKNK, Suidoosterfees, Aardklop) Marlo Minnaar – Die halwe huis (KKNK, Suidoosterfees)

Sandra Prinsloo – Die moeder (Toyota US Woordfees) Tinarie van Wyk Loots – Ek, Anna van Wyk (KKNK) Best Performance in a Supporting Role

Carlo Daniels – Concerning the Life of Baby Boy Kleintjies (Toyota US Woordfees) Carlo Daniels – Ek, Anna van Wyk (KKNK) Dawid Minnaar – Die moeder (Toyota US Woordfees)

Wian Taljaard – Die Suid-Afrikaners (Toyota US Woordfees) Best Director Christiaan Olwagen – Die moeder (Toyota US Woordfees)

Gideon Lombard – Karatara (KKNK, Suidoosterfees) Marthinus Basson – Ek, Anna van Wyk (KKNK) Marthinus Basson – Terminaal 3 (KKNK)

Best Theatre Design Birrie le Roux – Set and costume design: Die moeder (Toyota US Woordfees) Gideon Lombard – Soundtrack and set design: Karatara (KKNK, Suidoosterfees)

Marthinus Basson – Set design, costumes and set presentation: Ek, Anna van Wyk (KKNK) Nataniël – Musical arrangements: Die Smitstraat Suite (Aardklop) Best New Afrikaans Text, Adaptation or Translation

Adriaan Havenga – Iewers in die grys (Woordees) Frieda van den Heever – Compilation of die oerkluts kwyt (KKNK, Suidoosterfees, Aardklop) Nataniël – Die Smitstraat Suite (Aardklop)

Ricardo Arendse – Die halwe huis (KKNK, Suidoosterfees) Best Achievement in Classical Music Handel at Home (Toyota US Woordfees, KKNK)

Late (and Last) Works by Schubert, Brahms and Debussy (Toyota US Woordfees) Le Roux Marais: Pionier (Toyota US Woordfees) The Gqeberha Trio (KKNK)

Beste Achievement in Visual Arts André Badenhorst – Taalgenoot-foto-uitstalling (Vrystaat Kunstefees) Ingrid Uys – Fladder (Aardklop)

Karin Preller – Beyond Memory (KKNK) Pitika Ntuli – Azibuyele Emasisweni/Terugkeer na die bron (Vrystaat Kunstefees) Best Music Production

Femme is fatale (Vrystaat Kunstefees) Ligval – Amanda Strydom (Aardklop) Die Smitstraat Suite – Nataniël (Aardklop)

Prima donna (KKNK) Best Contribution to a Music Production Akustika-kamerkoor – Die Smitstraat Suite (Aardklop)

Juan Floors Oosthuizen – Prima donna (KKNK) Lynelle Kenned – Handel at Home (KKNK) The Ancient Voices (Nomapostile Nyiti and Lungiswa Plaatjies) – die oerkluts kwyt (KKNK, Suidoosterfees, Aardklop)

Best Upcoming Artist Adriaan Havenga – Iewers in die grys: Text (Toyota US Woordfees) and Om skoon te wees: Performance and text (KKNK)

Conradie van Heerden – Om skoon te wees: Performance (KKNK) Gita Fourie – Afval: Text (Toyota US Woordfees) Jacobus de Jager – Bach (to a) Blast!: Conductor (Toyota US Woordfees)

Best Production Die halwe huis (KKNK, Suidoosterfees) Die moeder (Toyota US Woordfees)