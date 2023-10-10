The President Hotel hosts another high tea for dogs

After a break for the chilly winter months, the President Hotel in Bantry Bay, Cape Town is back with its popular doggy high tea on Saturday, 11 November 2023.

Once again, the event will feature a mouth-watering selection of dog-friendly treats such as chicken meatballs, pawtato fritters, pupcakes with yoghurt frosting and more. For the parents, there’s a selection of sweet and savoury treats such as samosas, quiche, barbecue bao, scones, alfajores cookies and more. There will also be a selection of teas and water available for both dogs and their companions.

“We are excited to, once again, offer this unique experience for our guests and their furry friends. Our guests love their pups and we wanted to create a special afternoon where they can be pampered and enjoy delicious food,” says Sergio Adams, Head Chef at The President Hotel. Guests can spoil their pooch and treat them to a stay at the pet-friendly hotel where the room will include doggy beds, bowls and a pet-friendly menu. NEED TO KNOW

The Doggy High Tea is R 215 per pup and R235 per parent. Booking is essential: [email protected] or call 021 434 8111 For a stayover at The President, there is an extra charge of R300 per pup per night – please inform the reservations team upon booking: [email protected] or call 021 434 8111. www.presidenthotel.co.za