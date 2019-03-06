It's nearly that time of the month again. Come Thursday Roast&Co. will be taking over the courtyard for the evening set as they welcome The Sampson Brothers on stage from 6-9pm.
In true First Thursdays Cape Town fashion, they will be running their 2-for-1 drinks special on Stella Artois draught, Brampton Wines and their full cocktail menu! Get excited!
Roast&Co. Was inspired by HQ’s owners, the original pioneers of the mono menu in Cape Town, in order to provide a wholesome chicken dining experience to the public in an aim to break the mould of people only enjoying their favourite meal at home.
They are a sustainable farm-to-table chicken on the bone restaurant that serves chicken that is specced especially for us.
Table bookings essential to skip the queue - 021 424 6372 or [email protected]