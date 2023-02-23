The Temptations are heading to Cape Town

The American Grammy award winning legends, The Temptations, will be live in Cape Town in March. A special treat to the older folk, the band of over 50 years old will be performing at Du Kloof Lodge where fans will be serenaded by their hit songs such as “My Girl”, “Ain’t too proud to beg”, “Get ready”, “Lady soul”, “Treat her like a lady” and much more.

Dham Holdings and MG Productions recently announced their visit to South Africa. Over the past five decades, “The Temptations” has been travelling the world and are excited to finally be in Cape Town South Africa. The Du Kloof Lodge has recently become the new playground for artists and is a popular location for music concerts.

The concerts will welcome 2000+ at the venue situated 50km from the City. And the opening acts include the most loved performers from Cape Town like Nur Abrahams, Mujahid George (who performed with international stars like Tevin Campbell, All-4-One, Celine Dion), Brothers Loukmaan and Emo Adams. Loukmaan said: “It’s always been close to our hearts doing something of this magnitude, we’ve performed every song of these legends and it is such a surreal moment for all of us.”

George added: “We’ve come from small stages at schools, to performing at carnivals, knowing that we have the opportunity to do this with pioneers that we have so much respect for is truly a dream come true”. Abrahams said: “I’m still overcome with emotion, I too have worked with many international acts, for some reason this is different, this is legacy building for us and we are just grateful to the people who support us and make moments like this a reality”. Pack in your blankets and/or camping chairs for this not to be missed concert. Food vendors will be on site. Guests are welcome to arrive at any time. The concert will start at 4.30pm.

