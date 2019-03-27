A group of people practising the vegan lifestyle were informing people at De Waal Park in Cape Town of the Vegan Lifestyle Festival taking place at Khanyisa Waldorf School in Plumstead on Saturday 30 March. Picture: Tracey Adams / African news agency (ANA)

The Vegan Lifestyle Festival features collaborations with local businesses and initiatives that contribute to the vegan and environmentally-conscious movement in Cape Town. Plant based living has been on the rise as South Africans are becoming more health conscious by watching what they are putting into their bodies.

Organised as an independent extension of the Vegan Goods Market, the Vegan Lifestyle Festival hosts stalls and traders that showcase ethical and sustainable foods, goods and services.

Festival-goers can come down and enjoy a day of live music, dancing, magic, yoga, amazing food and drinks, interactive workshops, talks and even a gatsby eating competition!

The Vegan Lifestyle Festival takes place at Khanyisa Waldorf School in Plumstead from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

Tickets prices: R50 per person and R20 for children under 10 years.

Tickets are available from Webtickets or on the day of the event at the entrance.

(Tickets prices cover workshops and exhibits)



