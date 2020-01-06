The world's best ABBA tribute band is coming to GrandWest on January 18th









The world's best ABBA tribute band is coming to GrandWest on the 18th of January. Pic: Showtime Direct from Australia, the world`s premier live ABBA tribute is coming to the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 18 January 2020. This is much more than just another cover band, it is a full-scale concert production.

Fans can expect two hours of fun, energetic musical performances with a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle.

The show stars incredibly detailed performances from internationally acclaimed impersonators’ ABBAsolutely fABBAulous.

“The ABBA Show gives fans of all ages a chance to re-live the ABBA concert experience, celebrate the music of ABBA and dance the night away,” says Elouise Matthys, the PR and Promotions Manager at GrandWest. “If you love ABBA this is not to be missed. It promises to be an incredibly fun night for the whole family.”





Social media has been buzzing with anticipation since they arrived in November!









Tickets are available from Computicket starting from R180 each. Doors open at 19h00 and the show starts at 20h00.







