The world's best ABBA tribute band is coming to GrandWest on January 18th
Hands up for opening night!!! Thank you to this show stopping crowd for making last night one for the books! 🎉👏🏼🎶@computicket @suncityresortsa #theabbashow #carnivalcity #abba #brakpan pic.twitter.com/KG05c9B12E— The ABBA Show (@TheABBAShow) December 8, 2019
Hands up to this #tb from last year in #southafrica! We can't wait to do it all over again this Summer!!! 🎶🎉 First stop #brakpan for one night only!!! Saturday Dec 7! @computicket #theabbashow #abba #southafricatour #livemusic pic.twitter.com/y0sGrnweZf— The ABBA Show (@TheABBAShow) December 4, 2019
The girls looking forward to being back on stage this Christmas! Kicking off our #southafrica tour Dec 6 till Jan 18! 🎄🎶🎋 Who's coming to get jolly with us?! -#theabbashow #abba #tistheseason #tobeonstage #mammamia pic.twitter.com/cX1KCpWWna— The ABBA Show (@TheABBAShow) November 19, 2019