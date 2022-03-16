TKZee ready to wow Cape Town

Grant’s Triple Good Sessions is back with legendary kwaito group TKZee headlining and promises to be bigger than ever. Following the first instalment in Joburg last year, and February’s Durban event, the invite-only experience aimed at bringing crews together will be touching down in Cape Town for the first time on March 25 at The Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock.

Joining the legendary kwaito crew TKZee on the bill hosted by Zulu Mkhathini are DJs Ready D, Akio, Fort Noks, and rapper Dee Koala. TKZee member Zwai Bala says the group is excited to touchdown in the Mother City. “There has always been Capetonians saying they can’t wait for us to come to their city, so it’ll be a win-win situation because we have also been so looking forward to the chance to perform in Cape Town.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grant's Whisky (@grantswhiskysa) “Grant’s is all about collective achievement and bringing people together to celebrate their successes together no matter how big or small, which is why friendship is at the heart of what we do,” said Thenjiwe Mabope, brand manager for Grant’s Whisky. “These are not just events for us.

“They are experiences that encapsulate the importance of people coming together and segues to lifelong relationships with Grant’s at the centre,” she says. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grant's Whisky (@grantswhiskysa) This year’s instalment of the Grant’s Triple Good Sessions started off with a Durban leg hosted at Cuba Lounge BLK at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

