TODAY: See Zip Zap Circus at Artscape’s free lunch time concert

Zip Zap will provide Artscape lunch time audiences with a sneak peak of its award-winning production, MOYA on Tuesday, 4 July 2023 at 1pm. The lunch time concert will be staged free of charge in the Chandelier Foyer.

MOYA, a pulsating acrobatic performance based on the award-winning Acrobatic Art Film, is an infusion of contemporary and traditional circus, using the narrative of true-to-life Zip Zap stories. A flawless display of aerial skills, a masterclass in juggling as well as a thrilling acrobatic wheel routine will enthrall young and old once again! MOYA celebrates both unity and diversity, through its unique and artistic interpretation. The show has been revamped to include elements of comedy and acrobatics to entertain, dance sequences to get your heart thumping, a brand-new original score written by Josh Hawks (former bass player of Freshlyground), and a story to touch your soul.