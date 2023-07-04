TODAY: See Zip Zap Circus at Artscape’s free lunch time concert

Zip Zap will provide Artscape lunch time audiences with a sneak peak of its award-winning production, MOYA on Tuesday, 4 July 2023 at 1pm.
The lunch time concert will be staged free of charge in the Chandelier Foyer.
MOYA, a pulsating acrobatic performance based on the award-winning Acrobatic Art Film, is an infusion of contemporary and traditional circus, using the narrative of true-to-life Zip Zap stories.
A flawless display of aerial skills, a masterclass in juggling as well as a thrilling acrobatic wheel routine will enthrall young and old once again! MOYA celebrates both unity and diversity, through its unique and artistic interpretation.
The show has been revamped to include elements of comedy and acrobatics to entertain, dance sequences to get your heart thumping, a brand-new original score written by Josh Hawks (former bass player of Freshlyground), and a story to touch your soul.
MOYA, recently nominated for two Naledi Theatre Awards, will be staged later this year at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town from 3 to 6 August 2023, before it travels to Johannesburg for a run at The Teatro at Montecasino from 31 August to 10 September 2023.
Ticket sales for both shows are now open. Early Bird Discounts (with ticket prices ranging between R175 – R275) are available until 30 June 2023 after which General Admission rates (ranging from R200 – R300) will apply.
For corporate and group bookings please contact [email protected]