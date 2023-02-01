Top acts to perform at the annual Galaxy KDAY music festival

Kfm 94.5 announced the star-studded line-up ahead of their annual Galaxy KDay event. A selection of the Cape’s top acts will showcase an action packed programme as festival goers camp out at Meerendal Estate in Durbanville on March 4.

The Mother City’s favourite outdoor music festival and one of the biggest live music events return to entertain listeners. The line-up includes top artists and festival stalwarts Mi Casa, Emo Adams and Jimmy Nevis and welcomes to the stage the likes of Will Linley and Nasty C as well as breakout singer Anica Kiana. Other acts wo joined the list include; DJs Fizz and Shai-A, Anica Kiana, Early B, Timo ODV, DJ Cosher and Kurt Darren. Celebrated Afrikaans singer Kurt Darren will add his special brand of catchy tunes and contemporary dance beats to the mix on stage.

During his long-spanning career, Darren won nine South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and released 30 CDs of which 21 have gone gold and 12 have gone doubleplatinum. Festival goers can expect the singer to perform some of his greatest hits including “Kaptein”, “Loslappie”, “Dans op die Tafels” and many more. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kfm 94.5 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@kfmza) Stephen Werne, Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, said: “We are going to give festivalgoers an unforgettable experience. It’s the Cape’s biggest music festival and Galaxy KDay will be bigger and better than ever before.

“Kfm Mornings” show host Darren Simpson said the festival earned a reputation for featuring the local music industry’s hottest stars, all-time favourites and emerging talent. “We are beyond excited to be adding to the line-up as we continue the festival’s streak of booking the biggest local music stars. “For Galaxy KDay 2023 we are taking it to a whole new level with massively talented artists sharing the Cape’s biggest music festival stage. Galaxy KDay is going to be an unforgettable experience.”

