Photo by bruce mars from Pexels
Setting time aside in our frantic rush through life to share a meal with mom, might just be treasured by her as the ultimate gift this Mother's Day.

 Treat her to a fun sparkling wine and canapé food pairing at The House of  J.C. le Roux, including a gift for her to take home, on Sunday 12 May. 

Start this special day with the lively Pink Flamingo J.C. le Roux La  Fleurette cocktail, an exciting combination of fresh flavours of
strawberries and lime, before enjoying the following three canapé food  pairings, each matched to one of the playful sparkling wines:

Marinated pork belly skewer with sesame seed cucumber ribbon, paired with  the flagship J.C. le Roux Scintilla. This signature pairing displays a  perfect balance of richness from the pork belly and the zesty elegance from  the award-winning Méthode Cap Classique. 

Smoked salmon with cream cheese on a dill scone topped with berry compote  paired with the J.C. le Roux Vibrazio Demi-Sec Rosé. A smoky, creamy and  dreamy delight, the flavour combinations matches the fruity profile of the  Demi-Sec Rosé perfectly.  

Mini cheesecake draped in chocolate flakes paired with the J.C. le Roux La  Vallee Rosé. The freshness of the cheesecake and the hint of sweetness from  the chocolate flakes elevate the slight tinge of sweetness in this Rosé with  its delicate bubbles. 

Cost is R180 per person and pre-booking essential. For more information or  to book send an email or call the House of J.C le Roux team using  [email protected]  or (021) 8658201