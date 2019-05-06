Photo by bruce mars from Pexels

mom, might just be treasured by her as the ultimate gift this Mother's Day.

Setting time aside in our frantic rush through life to share a meal with





Treat her to a fun sparkling wine and canapé food pairing at The House of

J.C. le Roux, including a gift for her to take home, on Sunday 12 May.

Start this special day with the lively Pink Flamingo J.C. le Roux La

Fleurette cocktail, an exciting combination of fresh flavours of

strawberries and lime, before enjoying the following three canapé food

pairings, each matched to one of the playful sparkling wines:

Marinated pork belly skewer with sesame seed cucumber ribbon, paired with

the flagship J.C. le Roux Scintilla. This signature pairing displays a

perfect balance of richness from the pork belly and the zesty elegance from

the award-winning Méthode Cap Classique.

Smoked salmon with cream cheese on a dill scone topped with berry compote

paired with the J.C. le Roux Vibrazio Demi-Sec Rosé. A smoky, creamy and

dreamy delight, the flavour combinations matches the fruity profile of the

Demi-Sec Rosé perfectly.

Mini cheesecake draped in chocolate flakes paired with the J.C. le Roux La

Vallee Rosé. The freshness of the cheesecake and the hint of sweetness from

the chocolate flakes elevate the slight tinge of sweetness in this Rosé with

its delicate bubbles.

Cost is R180 per person and pre-booking essential. For more information or

to book send an email or call the House of J.C le Roux team using

[email protected]

or (021) 8658201