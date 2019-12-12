Actress Vatiswa Ndara. Picture: Supplied

The much talked about open letter written by veteran actress, Vatiswa Ndara, is going to be live in Cape Town on Friday, December 13 at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice in the Cape Town CBD. The media and entertainment terrain experienced a turbulence recently when the actress who has been in the industry for decades opened up about the very sensitive issues that are experienced by many in silence.

This exclusive one night only, up close and personal event provide guests an opportunity to ask the actress anything from her journey in the industry, to the book she wrote dedicated to her fans and of course the letter.

After topping all major search engines, the “Night with Vatiswa Ndara” was born.