The prestigious Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo Cape Town will return to Val de Vie Estate on 2 March 2019. Set against the spectacular backdrop of the Paarl-Franschhoek mountains, this stylish sporting and social event marks the peak of the South African polo season.

The ninth annual event, a highlight on the Western Cape calendar, will focus on the sport that has shown a sharp rise in popularity and skill in Africa over the past few years. It is expected that more than 3000 prestigious guests, many from neighbouring countries and provinces, will pay homage to the high-speed, high-skill game of polo while sipping Veuve Clicquot and celebrating summer.

What’s new at the 2019 event is the extension of the VIP area where guests will have the opportunity to track the live polo match on oversized screens and remain engaged with the game.

Colour has always been at the heart of Veuve Clicquot and is a source of the champagne’s creativity and inspiration. It was in 1816 that Madame Clicquot developed the first riddling table designed to guarantee a crystal-clear wine and thus enhance the purity of colour of her champagne.

She also created the first blended rosè in order to create a more intense colour and taste. This is the inspiration behind 2019’s “Colourama” theme that promises several artistic interpretations of the Veuve Clicquot heritage and a live fashion experience against the background of the game.

In line with Veuve Clicquot polo matches in New York and Los Angeles, the spotlight is on understated but elegant daywear in chic colour blocking ranging from sunburst yellow to blush-pink. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes for the much-anticipated divot-stomping during half time of the polo match.

This year ‘Best Dressed’ falls away, conforming with the international celebration of polo with focus on the game, social and business networking and the Veuve Clicquot lifestyle experience. The day will also begin earlier to allow guests to make their way to after-party venues in surrounding towns.

Renowned as one of the best polo events in the world, the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo will be attended by influencers, thought-leaders and VIPs from across the African Continent.

Event Information

Date: Saturday 2 March 2019

Time: 2pm to 7pm

Venue: Val de Vie Estate (Paarl-Franschhoek Valley)

Theme: Colourama

Tickets: R380 - R4300, available at Computicket.

NB: This event is not open to persons under the age of 18 years.