India's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs show comes to Cape Town. Pic: Supplied

The young stars of Indian channel Zee TV’s popular singing – based reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, will grace the stage of the Cape Town International Convention Centre in a spectacular concert on the 31st August at 8pm. The fourteen year old winner, Sugandha Date along with Mohammad Faiz and Pritam Acharya, both eleven years old, who placed first and second, respectively, as well as the 5 year old singing sensation Swaransh will perform on the bill.

Impresario Ebrahim Kaskar of Shalimar Promotions, who brought the acclaimed Neha Kakkar Concert and the Indian Idols top 3 to Cape Town, has pulled off another coup in showcasing these outstanding artistes in the Mother City.

The exceptionally talented Sugandha Date from Nagpur was announced the winner of the competition. In media interviews she exclaimed, “I am very happy that I’ve won. My whole journey on Li’l Champs was beautiful.”

The judges were blown away with Faiz’s vocal capabilities at his audition. He has proven himself with his stunning renditions of intricate songs.

He gave special credit to his family for their support and especially his neighbour Prateek Ranawat for being his guardian angel. He mentioned that Ranawat helped him achieve his dream of becoming a singer.

It’s beautiful to see how two neighbours of different faiths have developed such a special bond. Faiz says, “The caste, creed, gender and religion of a person don’t matter when the hearts are connected”.

Acharya sang the popular song Sandese Aate Hai from the film Border at his audition and impressed all the judges. He received 98 points out of a total of 100 and has gone on to become one of the most well liked singers in the competition.

Swaransh personifies the phrase dynamite comes in small packages. He won the hearts of many, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is singing the praises of the young artiste.

Kaskar assures audiences that the show is family entertainment of the highest quality.

Tickets; A1 DVD – 0839927714, Shahzadi – 0216339765, Akbar Café – 0722174957

Enquiries; 0824569051