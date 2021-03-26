Watch Judith Sephuma’s most unforgettable live performance online

Take a trip down memory lane with the Queen of Afro Jazz, South African songstress Judith Sephuma on the next online JazzFix show presented by the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF). The show which goes live on Saturday 27 March features Judith’s 2017 festival performance and an in-depth interview with JazzFix host Unathi. When asked about her favourite CTIJF memory, Judith said “I have a lot, but I will go to the very last one in 2017. People love the song (A Cry A Smile A Dance) and I love hearing the sound of them screaming at the intro of the drums to the song. They even know what song it is from just that. That’s how you know a song is a good song. When it’s easily recognised.” Of her 2017 performance, Judith said “It was amazing, so many people, so much love. I was overwhelmed and they sang to basically almost all the songs. They refused for me to get off stage, it was amazing. That's love. What a blessing!”

Sephuma has performed at the festival three times over the last 20 years and was scheduled to perform again in 2020 before the festival was postponed due to Covid-19.

When asked about her favourite part of performing at CTIJF, she said “I get to see everyone after seeing them after a long time. The espAfrika crew that I’ve known from years when I was still starting, getting to see new artists locally and internationally onstage if I get to watch the performances. The jam sessions are the best, but most of all, being in Cape Town. The best! It’s a vibe!”

When asked how performing at the award-winning, internationally acclaimed festival has affected her career, she said “It’s a dream for any artist to be on that stage. It adds value to one’s career. I become believable when I tell people I’ve been in the CTJIF’s main stage many, many times. I am taken even more seriously.”

Festival Director Billy Domingo had this to say about the platform the festival gives artists, “My favourite part of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is how it has become a platform for nurturing talent. I’m proud to see artists like Judith Sephuma, who have been with the festival since he early days, become internationally acclaimed artists with huge followings.

“Judith has toured the world with espAfrika and we’re so happy to have her as our featured artist for JazzFix Show 2. If you were at the festival for her performance in 2017, you’ll remember just how spectacular it was, and if you weren’t, here’s your chance to experience and relive all the magic of the evening in the comfort of your own home.”

Tickets for the show on Saturday 27 March are on sale at just R80 from Computicket. Book here: https://bit.ly/JazzFixShow2