Cape Town - SA-born Michael Jackson tribute performer Dantanio Goodman is back in Cape Town to celebrate the memory of The King of Pop live on stage. "The Michael Jackson HIStory Show" is two-hour musical experience, which showcases all of Jackson's greatest hits such as "Billie Jean", "Thriller", "Smooth Criminal", "Ben" and many more, runs at The Artscape Theatre from 17 January until 10 February 2019.

Alongside Dantanio, the show features a live six-piece band, backup dancers and 40 different customised costumes.

Dantanio felt an affinity with Jackson at an early age and his appreciation of Jackson’s dancing evolved into obsessive practice as he taught himself to emulate every detail of the pop star’s iconic dance style.

In 2014, Dantanio was scouted by director, Johnny Van Grinsven, to take on this challenging role in the world-famous show that has toured the globe.

"I am the ultimate MJ fan so to be able to perform every night on stage and share my passion for The King of Pop – along with other South African fans – is a real dream come true for me,” says Dantanio.

* Visit www.mjhistoryshow.com for ticketing and further information. Tickets can also be purchased via Computicket at either www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide, and range between R150 and R390.