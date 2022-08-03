Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf celebrates it’s 60th anniversary at Theatre on The Bay

Gloucester Productions is proud to announce a 2022 production of a theatrical classic at Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town and Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in Johannesburg. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf is regarded by many as one of the more powerful explorations of relationship dynamics and this year it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Story continues below Advertisement

A dark comedy, it portrays husband and wife George and Martha in a searing night of dangerous fun and games with a younger couple, Nick and Honey, who get caught up in the battle. By the evening's end, a stunning, almost unbearable revelation provides a climax that has shocked audiences for years. With the play's razor-sharp dialogue, witty and hilarious scenarios and the stripping away of social pretence it has been described as "a brilliantly original work of art, surging with shocks of recognition and dramatic fire" (Newsweek). This production is in the wonderfully capable hands of a multi award-winning team.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sylvaine Strike (Fleur Du Cap Best Director for ENDGAME) directs a stellar-cast including: Alan Committie (Fleur Du Cap Best Actor for RICHARD III)

Robyn Scott (Fleur Du Cap Best Actress for ELIZABETH: ALMOST A WOMAN)

Sanda Shandu (Fleur Du Cap Best Supporting Actor for KING KONG)

Berenice Barbier (making her professional stage debut). Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf will run at Theatre on the Bay from Friday 16 September to Saturday 8 October, with performances every Tuesday to Saturday at 8pm, and a Saturday matinee at 4pm. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf will then move to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in Fourways, Johannesburg, where it will run from Friday 14 October to Sunday 6 November. There will be performances Wednesday to Saturday at 8pam and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

The production carries a suggested age appropriate restriction of no-under 13's.

Story continues below Advertisement