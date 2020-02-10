Design Indaba is not just a Think Tank – it’s a unique Do Tank that seeds a host of projects with local relevance and impact. Picture: Supplied

When you buy a ticket to the Design Indaba Conference, you’re not just gaining access to over 35 global game-changers, you’re also providing this creative brain trust with a mandate to solve design challenges that affect your world. Design Indaba is not just a Think Tank – it’s a unique Do Tank that seeds a host of projects with local relevance and impact. Design Indaba’s 25th anniversary edition will run from 26-28 February 2020 at the Artscape Theatre Centre in Cape Town.

Design Indaba has been built on the foundation that creativity drives progress and opens doors. In times of challenge, it can prove the key to unlocking the cures.

As a result, the three-day programme will continue to offer a spectrum of events that prompt people to think, and act, and from the Emerging Creatives showcase, to the daily action outside on the piazza, and of course the conference itself, the programme is designed to catalyse creativity, foster networking and inspire progress and innovation across disciplines and divides.

In order to increase accessibility to Design Indaba Conference, the Design Indaba Simulcast caters to emerging designers, students and young professionals by offering a live broadcast from the main plenary session to various venues around Southern Africa, at a reduced rate.

This intervention is in keeping with the Design Indaba philosophy of accessibility, as we strongly believe that the more people exposed to innovative, creative, out-of-the-box thinking, the more significant the impact of creativity and design to the economy. Design Indaba's Simulcast is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to experience the magic of the main Design Indaba Conference through a live broadcast to a second auditorium in Cape Town and additional venues in other cities.

Design Indaba Simulcast will be broadcast live via simulcast to major cities around the country, allowing design devotees in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, Port Elizabeth and Potchefstroom to take part in this must-attend event.