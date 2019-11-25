Cape Town - IOL is celebrating the festive season by giving one lucky reader and 3 friends the chance to meet and greet America's Got Talent finalists the Ndlovu Youth Choir at the City of Cape Town’s Festive Lights Switch-On event.
Cape Town’s annual music concert will take place on the Grand Parade on Sunday 1 December 2019 from 4pm with the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi and YoungstaCPT on the stellar line-up.
The family-focused event is FREE and will put you in the mood for summer and festive fun.
To add to the fun you and three friends could be heading backstage to meet and greet the Ndlovu Youth Choir.
South Africans rallied behind the choir earlier this year as they advanced through the America's Got Talent TV show, with videos of their performances of Africa by Toto and Higher Love by Whitney Houston and Kygo going viral.