Alaska 5000. Picture: Instagram IOL Entertainment is giving away 10 double tickets to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska 5000's summer tour in Centurion and Cape Town. For the first time on the African continent, DragCon South Africa is proud to present the Alaska 5000 Summer tour. From Johannesburg to Centurion, and all the way to Cape Town, Alaska will be taking the country by storm this December. Alaska, along with her fabulous local supporting acts, will be strutting her stuff across South Africa; helping to propel the local drag scene and encourage more young drag enthusiasts to get involved in the ever-growing industry. After a successful debut on the hit TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, Alaska became a household name for every drag enthusiast. Alaska 5000’s presence in and impact on the world of drag shot to new levels when she snatched the crown on the critically-acclaimed second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars in 2016.

DragCon South Africa has brought its fair share of international queens to South Africa already, with stars like Detox, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Dusty Ray Bottoms, and many more.

“We started DragCon South Africa initiative to support and grow the already established local drag scene by giving local performers the opportunity to share the stage with international stars in hopes that they too can one day achieve this stardom.

"We have a diverse array of queens who we work with. Many are new to drag, and others are drag veterans; bringing together enthusiasm and expertise to create a spectacle not to be missed. In 2020 we will be sponsoring one of our local queens to take trip to the UK and possibly audition for the newest installment of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.”

DragCon SA has also obtained the trade mark for the brand in South Africa, and will continue to introduce international headliners to the African continent throughout 2020 and beyond.

Event Information:

Cape Town

Venue: District Night Club

Date: 20 December 2019

Time: 8pm

Tickets: R225 - R1000, available at Howler

Centurion

Venue: Platteland

Date: 14 December 2019

Time: 8pm

Tickets: R125 - R250, available at Howler.

