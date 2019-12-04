IOL Entertainment is giving away 10 double tickets to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska 5000's summer tour in Centurion and Cape Town.
For the first time on the African continent, DragCon South Africa is proud to present the Alaska 5000 Summer tour.
From Johannesburg to Centurion, and all the way to Cape Town, Alaska will be taking the country by storm this December. Alaska, along with her fabulous local supporting acts, will be strutting her stuff across South Africa; helping to propel the local drag scene and encourage more young drag enthusiasts to get involved in the ever-growing industry.
After a successful debut on the hit TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, Alaska became a household name for every drag enthusiast.
Alaska 5000’s presence in and impact on the world of drag shot to new levels when she snatched the crown on the critically-acclaimed second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars in 2016.