The "Rocky Horror Picture Show". Picture: Supplied IOL Entertainment is giving away 5 double tickets to the "Rocky Horror Show" at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town for December 12. Pieter Toerien and Howard Panter present the South African leg of the "Rocky Horror Show" international tour. You have to experience the legendary musical extravaganza that is Richard O'Brien's' "Rocky Horror Show".

"The Rocky Horror Show" tells the story of Brad and his fiance Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank N. Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It's an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

"The Rocky Horror Show" is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation meaning, of course, getting dressed in the most outrageous fancy dress.

This critically-acclaimed stunning new production is coming to Artscape in December and the Teatro, Montecasino, in January 2020 and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made "The Rocky Horror Show" such a huge hit for over four decades, including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, "The Time-Warp".

Get ready to be thrilled with fun and naughty moments.

Event Information:

Cape Town

Venue: Artscape Theatre

Date: 06 December to 12 January 2020

Time: 8pm

Tickets: R135 - R500, available at Computicket

