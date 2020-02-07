Claim to fame: Wynberg Secondary to perform at CTIJF Free Community. Picture: Supplied

Wynberg Secondary School’s band will be taking to the stage with some of the greatest names in jazz at Africa’s Grandest Gathering. The high school pupils will perform as part of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s Sustainable Training & Development programme.

Each year, one school participating in the programme’s Music & Careers workshops is chosen to perform at the following year’s Free Community Concert.

Wynberg Secondary School’s band was selected based on their performance and their participation in four workshops.

Craig Parks, Head of Training & Development, says: “We’re very proud of these young musicians. They have shown outstanding dedication to the programme and have grown immensely under the mentorship of our facilitator Lana Crowster. We look forward to seeing these young musicians taking to the stage as performers at future festivals.”