‘Youth Day Skate Jam’ visits the Mother City

If you classify yourself as part of the “youth” then you’re about to be spoilt for choice this weekend as South Africans do their part to commemorate the historic day. Calling all skater boys and girls in Cape Town, the Battery Park at the V&A Waterfront is going to be a hive of activity when the Converse ULT.X skating team descend on the ramps in the Mother City.

The national event is held annually in various provinces and this year it touches down in the Cape. The annual “Skate Jam” is hosted by “Action Sports” under their events company called “Old School Productions”. The “Converse Skate team” will be doing demos, autograph signing sessions and will show off their best skills in the ultimate competition.

You can expect to see skaters such as Khule Ngubane, Damian Bramley, Jamie D Villiers and Cape Town's very own Allan Adams. The event will kick off at 11am with a contest format and obstacle where skaters can show off their tricks for a chance to win cash in five sections as well as “Converse ULT.X” products for both men and women divisions. The event will also have special social development programmes with “CSA – Skate for Hope” and “Reach For a Dream” initiatives, that will encourage inspiring youth through skateboarding.