Zakes Bantwini announces stellar line-up for Cape Town stadium show

A few months on from Zakes Bantwini’s announcement of his upcoming Abantu concert at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium, he has announced a blockbuster artist line up for his eagerly anticipated show. The Grammy Award winner shared the full line-up for the October 28 concert on his social media platforms.

The line-up includes the likes of Goldfish, Boity, Musa Keys, K.O, Nomcebo Zikode, Goodluck, Jeremy Loops, and Sun-El Musician. “CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA. 28 OCT 2023. "ABANTU". Tickets at @howlertech,” shared Bantwini. “When we first came up with the idea for Abantu, the idea was to do something special for the people,” said Bantwini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) “It took us some time to get it right but I think we finally have a well-rounded event property that everyone can look forward to.

“We have an incredible local and international line-up that I believe will bring a unique flavour to a local concert that’s unlike any we’ve seen before. This is just the beginning and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for this historic show.” Bantwini’s management and events company Independent Media Group Africa recently joined forces with Arena Holdings’ music division, which is known as The Music Arena, to launch a new company, Aline Agency. Aline now manages Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Boity.