On the Lawn 2017 fashion show. Picture: Supplied

Zari Sparkling Grape is proud to be a part of the annual glamorous and fashionable high tea held at Riverside Boutique Hotel in Hout Bay on Saturday 9th February 2019.



Celebrating life, love and charity with the theme Kaleidoscope, Zari will be adding glamour and sparkle to this wonderful occasion.

The day will see VIP guests, celebs, media and sponsors mingle in elegant outfits in aid of good causes and a great time.





The Hotel’s manicured lawns provide the perfect venue for old-school lawn games such as croquet, giant jenga and hoop tossing while guests sip on elegant cocktails and mocktails. There will be a decadent high tea on offer, live music and a fashion show where internationally acclaimed designer Warrick Gautier will be showcasing his work.





Tickets are R450 per person and include selected cocktails, mocktails, high tea, fashion show, entertainment and much more.





Tickets are limited and only available on a pre-sold basis through Quicket.





The proceeds of On the Lawn, as with all the Horses for Causes events, will benefit the 10 #H4C NGO’s including Change for the Better, Bully Proof, Cart Horse and House of Hope.

Full list available on Horsesforcauses.org.za



