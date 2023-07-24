Cape Town’s hottest brasserie, The Bailey, teams up with Laphroaig for ultimate dinner experience

The event is being hosted by Brand Ambassador, Steven Zylstra on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and will utilise a mix of South African and international ingredients and classic techniques.

Traditional French inspired brasserie The Bailey is partnering with Laphroaig as part of their Taste Trailblazers campaign to bring you an unforgettable 5-course meal inspired by the flavours of peat, salt and fire.

Guests can look forward to charcoal baked oyster mushroom ceviche, American oak smoked salmon, charcoal roast venison, aged gruberg with black garlic sponge and petit fours to end of a perfectly paired Laphroaig dining experience.

Chef Asher Abramowitz and bartender Cameron Paulse say their dinner is inspired by their personal knowledge of ingredients and pairing those with Laphroaig’s three flavour pillars, while bearing in mind its homeland of Islay.

The Cocktails are carefully designed to enhance flavours and pair well with dishes but not taking away the true flavour of Laphroaig - easy drinking cocktails that even people who have not acquired the taste for a peated whisky can enjoy.