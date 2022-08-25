Carvin H Goldstone takes the mickey out of Durban’s looting and floods in his new show

Comedian Carvin H Goldstone is set to offer side-splitting comedy on his returns to the Wild Coast Sun’s Tropical Nites on Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27. The “Carvin H Goldstone Comedy Show” will have guests laughing at his stories of Covid-19 to finding the funny side of the looting and floods in Durban.

The show will also include a few new comedy characters including everyone's favourite Uncle Juggie and Sharnrae's mother who always asks her to boil the rice and check on her younger siblings while mom is at work. The multi-award-winning comic said the upcoming show is inspired by the people he meets daily, both locals and internationals. “These characters come to life through me in my comedy and that’s what people will enjoy.

“I also think the last three years have been so taxing on us and having that laughter will carry us through,” said Goldstone. This year marks 15 years in comedy for Goldstone. “I went from being the funny guy at a small office to a multi-award-winning international comedian and had some great laughs along the way.”

Goldstone’s upcoming show is unscripted and filled with vibrant and funny characters. “The show is directed by the people in the audience so it’s not like any other show they’ve attended.” This year also marks Goldstone’s acting career which he said is a lot more challenging that his usually stand-up gigs.

“There’s lots of waiting around for your turn to act. You’re also depending on other performances whereas in stand-up it’s all on you. “The first movie I acted in was released at Durban International Film Festival titled ‘Nefarious Creatures’ and I played a Joburg gangster. “At the premier when I appeared on screen people started laughing because they know me as a comedian and soon realised it wasn’t comedy.”

Among Goldstone’s accolades is the 2020 South African Comedy Show of the Year award which he received at the South African Comedy Awards for his show “Life Stories” which aired on DStv and Showmax. Tickets to “Carvin H Goldstone Comedy Show” are R150 per person and can be purchased through Ticketpro. DURBAN

The Inevitable Calling Bassist Dalisu Ndlazi will presents “The Inevitable Calling”. He performs with jazz giants Nduduzo Makhathini, Andile Yenana, and Salim Washington – who also featured in his latest album. “The Inevitable Calling” refers to the response to a call from beyond and the use of someone’s gift and strength to make the world a better place through the cultivation of creativity and imagination.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 22 Sutton Crescent, Morningside, Durban. When: September 1 at 6pm. Cost: R120 per person at the door or via Webtickets.

Dinner & Comedy @ The Riverside Hotel Well-known Durban comedians, Daryl Williams, Cyril Basker and Annie Botha come together to offer guests a fun-filled evening with non-stop laughter. Food and beverages will be available prior to the show from 6pm and throughout the night at the venue. Where: Riverside Hotel, Durban North.

When: September 1 at 7pm. Cost: R150 per person. Limited seats available. Tickets available at Webtickets JOHANNESBURG

Karyn White Live Karyn White’s SA tour kicks off this weekend for two shows only. The multi-platinum selling international superstar will perform all her greatest hits in Pretoria and Cape Town. White was recently honoured at this year’s 7th annual Black Music Honors in Atlanta where she received the Soul Music Icon award.

Where: The GrandWest Grand Arena, Cape Town and Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino, Pretoria. When: August 26 in Cape Town and August 28 in Pretoria. Cost: Tickets start from R350- R1 250 via Ticketmaster.

Hot Diamond Night Neil Diamond’s fans are in for a treat. Experience a “Hot Diamond Night”, an acclaimed production which celebrates the music of the iconic and pays homage to him as one of the world’s greatest performers. The cast of professional musicians will take Diamond’s fans on a nostalgic journey through his career. Vocalist and TV celebrity, Philip Moolman takes the lead as Neil Diamond, accompanied by a live band. The production will feature his greatest hits including, “Sweet Caroline”, “Forever In Blue Jeans” and “I’m A Believer”.

Where: Mardi Gras Theatre, Carnival City, Brakpan, Boksburg. When: August 27 at 7pm. Cost: Ticket are R189 and R220 at Computicket.

The Power of a Woman’s Voice Johannesburg Opera presents “The Power of a Woman’s Voice”. The show honours women through song and dance and shines a spotlight on young, talented women. Starring an all-female cast, performers Khayakazi Madlala, Yolisa Ngwexana and Asisipho Petu among others will entertain audience with opera ensembles including “Seguidilla”, “I Feel Pretty” and “The Flower Duet”. Where: The Northwards House, Parktown.

When: August 28 at 3pm. Cost: R220 and R300 per person via Quicket. CAPE TOWN

Jarreau meets Benson Tribute Show Pfore Online presents the “Jarreau meets Benson Tribute Show” hosted by music icons Vernon Castle and Richard Ceasar. Audiences will be taken on a journey of timeless classics. Castle will cover Al Jarreau’s vocals while Ceasar will cover George Benson’s vocals and play the guitar. Other artists on the bill include Lesley Rae Webber, Sammy Webber, Bjorn Petersen, Leonie Le Roux and Rodney Mesias. Where: The Wave Theatre.

When: August 25 and 27 at 7pm and August 28 at 3pm. Cost: Tickets cost R220 at Webtickets. Saxy Vibes 4.0

Renowned Cape Town musician and saxophonist, Don Vino, brings saxy back with his show “Saxy Vibes 4.0”. Vino along with other award-winning South African artists, Jimmy Nevis, Loyiso Bala and Ernie Smith will set the stage on fire alongside Alistair Izobell, Loren Erasmus and Hunter Rose. Where: Good Hope Christian Centre, Ottery. When: August 27 at 7pm.

Cost: Ranging from R250 to R300 via Quicket. Arno Carstens Live The Baxter Theatre introduces “[email protected] with Arno Carstens”. He will exhibit his personal artwork at 6pm followed by his concert at 8pm.